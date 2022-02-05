Abuakwa blast: Queenmother, two others granted bail

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 5 February 2022

The queen mother of Ahafo Kenyase No. 1 has been granted a police enquiry bail as investigations continue into a suspected dynamite blast at Abuakwa in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.



Nana Yaa Adutwumwaa and two others were released on Wednesday to report on a later date, officials say.



Residents of Abuakwa DKC were rudely awoken at midnight on Monday by a loud tremor.



“All of a sudden, my room became dark. I went out, and the sky was black. After this incident, I could not sleep again,” a woman told Luv FM.



Another lamented, “My appliances went off as soon as we heard the loud noise. I am a trader. My deep freezer, which is full of meat, is getting spoilt,”



“We have information that it is the queen mother of Kenyase No.2 who ordered for the rocks to be blasted. She wanted to create a straight route to her house,’ he said.



Chief of Abuakwa DKC, Nana Acheampong Ababio, accuses the queen mother of ordering the blast.



Meanwhile a team from the Minerals Commission visited the scene on Thursday to acquaint themselves with the extent of the explosion the situation.



Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Michael Amoah Awuku who led the team to the site told Asaase Radio that his office will get to the bottom of the matter.



“I got the information that one queen mother was responsible for the blast and so she was invited by the police, she wrote her statement and has been granted bail. Though the action was unfortunate, the story was blown out of proportion. It was an issue of someone who wants to create an access road to her home”, the MCE said.



“The Minerals Commission has also been engaging community members and the police to ascertain the cause of the blast, but I will plead with residents not to panic everything is under control”, Awuku said.