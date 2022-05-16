Abuakwa State College is 85: Stakeholders advocate practical teaching and learning

General News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Professor at the Noguchi Memorial Institute, at the University of Ghana, Professor Daniel Boakye is calling on authorities and stakeholders to restructure the educational system in a way that will give students variety of options when they are ready for the world of work.



According to him, education in Ghana is overly geared towards student acquisition of knowledge, rather than having practical skills at hand.



He opposed the system where students are allowed to venture into specific courses rather than having a wide range of options.



In an interview with GBC News at the launch of the 85th Anniversary of Abuakwa State College, the Professor said such stringent systems limit the capabilities of the students.



The Anniversary launch was to unveil series of events outlined for the year.



It brought together school authorities, alumni, students, traditional rulers and MP for the area, Samuel Atta Akyea.



The Headmaster of the School, Eric Adjei-Sarpong said as part of the anniversary, “students, staff, and old students would engage in activities including educational talks, intellectual debates, and mentorship”.



President of the Old Student Association, Edmund Aidoo said authorities of the School have over the years been complaining about encroachment on the school lands.



This is among other reasons the old students prioritized the fencing of the school as one of their prospective anniversary projects.



Professor Daniel Boakye said the role of the student body is to remember why they are in school and why their parents, the staff of the school, the government and others are investing in their development.



He commended the government’s effort at promoting TVET education in the country.



Professor Daniel Agyei Boakye, paid tribute to the Founders of the School for their vision to bring education to the people of Eastern Region and the country as a whole.



He called on the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school to instil discipline and high moral standards in the students.



Discipline forms the bedrock for any meaningful academic pursuit, “Professor Boakye said urging the students not to copy the negative elements being portrayed on the internet but use it as a tool for their academic development”.



“Education commences at the mother’s knees and every word spoken to the hearing of a child tends towards the formation of character therefore, while I am exhorting the students to be disciplined and have worthy motives, asking staff to mentor students to be worthy citizens, parents must also know that they have a much bigger role in forming the character of their children.”



The First Lady of Abuakwa State, Mrs Elizabeth Ofori Atta called on the authorities and old students of the school to help make the anniversary a memorable one.



She advised the students to refrain from activities that will affect their future.



She urged current and past students to participate in the 85th-Anniversary activities.



November 2022 has been scheduled for the 60th Speech and Prize Giving Day and the climax of the 85th Anniversary of Abuakwa State College.