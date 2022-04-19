Abuakwa North needs your service first - Group admonishes Ubuntu

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: Micheal Akrofi, Contributor

A Group calling itself Grassroots for Action in the Abuakwa North Constituency of the Eastern Region has daniel Obeng Acquah known in political circles as Ubuntu, elections to rescind his decision to contest as the Eastern Regional Deputy General secretary



According to the group, they wish Daniel Obeng Acquah could pick one of the positions in the Abuakwa North Constituency rather than the region at large as his service is needed in the constituency.



In a press release, the leader of the group, Kwaku Appiah intimated that Daniel Obeng Acquah is an asset that the constituency needs so much in their quest to break the 8 year political cycle.



The boxes are in the constituencies and his commitment and dedication to the constituency are unparalleled.



His support to the grassroots and contributions to the party is something that they are highly optimistic that they need him to be part of the constituency executive committee.



He continued that, In as much as they believe in his ability to excel as a Deputy Regional Secretary, they feel his contributions Will be felt more to advance the course of the constituency.



They are ready to pick Nomination forms for him if he's ready to contest any of the positions in the impending constituency elections. And will assure him victory too.



Daniel Obeng Acquah known as Ubuntu is a known party Person from Grassroots across the region.



He is a member of the Eastern Regional NPP communications team and for Abuakwa North Constituency as well.



The commander of Alpha Patriots in Abuakwa North, Secretary to Okyeman Youth Association and Okyeman Youth for Development, Executive Secretary for Youth for Emancipation.



He attended Ofori Panin Senior High School, Presbyterian Training College, University of Cape Coast, University of Ghana, and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



He has taught at Ofori Panin Senior High his Alma mater, Methodist Girls Senior High school, Methodist College of Education, Akyem Oda, University of Cape Coast, Institute of Educational Outreach and is currently a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



And with his background and experience, they are hopeful he will consider and accept their plea for the development Abuakwa North NPP now and beyond.