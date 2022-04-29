Abu Jinapor woos investors into bauxite and aluminum industry in Ghana

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aluminium has been identified as a strategic mineral by Governments worldwide in the drive toward the energy transition, and Ghana has huge opportunities for persons looking to invest in the downstream.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor ( MP) stated this when he led a Ghanaian delegation to this year’s Bauxite and Alumina Conference held in Miami, Florida, in the United States of America on Wednesday, 27th April 2022.



The Conference was to promote Ghana’s Integrated Aluminium Industry and to market Ghana’s policy to drive the processes of integration and value addition across the bauxite to the aluminium value chain.



Hon. Jinapor indicated to the investor community that Ghana, with her open society, vibrant economy, resilient democratic institutions, respect for individual liberties and the rule of law, and where the principles of democratic accountability are ingrained into her body politic, is ready for business.



The engagement, according to Ghana’s Lands and Natural Resources Minister will help ensure that the efforts of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to build in Ghana, an integrated aluminium industry with all the linkages to mining, smelting, refinery and downstream production, are realized. “We are determined to work relentlessly to ensure that his vision comes into fruition”, he said.



For over eight (8) decades, Ghana has made several efforts to establish and maintain an integrated aluminium industry. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, upon assumption of office in January 2017, resurrected this vision by establishing GIADEC by an Act of Parliament. This move by the President, the Minister said is to ensure that bauxite mining in Ghana is refined, thereby helping to develop the downstream industry to provide employment, enhanced talent development, and to transform the economy.



On his part, the CEO of GIADEC, Mr. Michael Ansah highlighted the need to utilize Ghana’s raw material base to ensure that the aluminium produced is used to drive the downstream industry which, in the end, will help the country realise the vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid.



He reaffirmed the commitment of GIADEC to meeting regulatory requirements in all developments along with the bauxite and aluminium value chain and to safeguarding the environment for stakeholder communities and future generations.



On the sidelines of the famous bauxite and alumina Conference were engagements with global giants in the Bauxite and Alumina Industry such as Trafigura Investment Company Ltd, with the view of attracting much-needed investment capital in the industry.



Also present at the Conference were top Diplomats, industry Captains, and Ministers of State including the Guinean Minister for Mines and Geology, Mr. Moussa Mogassouba.