Abu Jinapor extends time for Sole Inquirer's report on Bulgaria Embassy land dispute

General News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has extended the time for the Sole Inquirer into the Bulgarian Embassy land matter to present his report.



The extension follows a request by the Sole Inquirer, Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori Atta, a retired Justice of the High Court, who was appointed on 18th March 2022.



Justice Ofori-Atta was given seven days to present his report on the Bulgarian Embassy land matter, and one month to present his report on matters relating to lands occupied by diplomatic missions in Ghana.



However, following the commencement of his investigations, the Sole Inquirer said he found the issues considerably complex and needed more time to deal exhaustively with the issues.



The Minister has, therefore, extended the time to 26th April 2022 for the Sole Inquirer to present his report.



The Minister expressed hope to be provided with the full facts to enable him to act decisively and comprehensively on the issue.



The Sole Inquirer was appointed after the former Deputy CEO of Ghana Cocoa Board Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah, who is currently an appointee of President Nana Akufo-Addo at the National Planning Development Commission (NDPC) razed the Bulgarian Embassy and started developing the land.



He has been ordered to stop the development while enquiries are made into the ownership of the land.