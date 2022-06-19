Abu Jinapor commissions astroturf at Damongo

Regional News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Damongo MP, Samuel Abu Jinapor has commissioned a newly constructed astroturf at Damongo in the Savanna Region.



The lawmaker in his address expressed commitment to working with all stakeholders, be it sport or non-sport in identifying, nurturing, promoting and integrating young talents in the constituency.



The mini stadium constructed has a normal football pitch, stands, floodlights and a changing room.



“I am happy to have seen a lot of people here, particularly youth. But I believe using the game of football as a social cohesion tool to fight crime is great and will help my constituents,” Samuel Abu Jinapor said.



The MP indicated that the astroturf has come to serve the community irrespective of party colours, and also to nurture football talents in the constituency.



“One thing I like in football is that there is so much discipline in it, and I believe this astroturf pitch will bring discipline among the teeming youth of Damongo."



He said the aim was to produce the next batch of national talents, reduce social vices and build "societal cohesion."



Samuel Abu Jinapor also highlighted the extent of sports infrastrure development the Akufo-Addo government has done at the national and regional levels in the past five years.