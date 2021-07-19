Abu Jinapor commissions MP’s office complex at Damongo

Regional News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor has commissioned an “Office of the Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency” on 18th July, 2021.



The office complex will serve as a meeting place between the Member of Parliament and his constituents according to Hon. Jinapor.



He said the office is opened to everybody in the Constituency irrespective of the political affiliation.



He further stated that the office construction and furnishing was part of a major campaign promise he made to the constituents during the 2020 electioneering campaign where he will be meeting to discuss issues of the Constituency.



The Damongo MP also said the premises of the office is also opened to the general public for wedding and graduation ceremonies and other gatherings. He said an ultra modern community center construction is however underway.



Hon Jinapor further indicated that canopies and chairs would be available free of charge for any form of occasion at the office complex any day and anytime.



Special Qur’anic recitation was done by the Imams of the Larabanga Muslim community before the office of the Member of Parliament was opened. Hon. Jinapor asked for the blessings of God unto the Constituency and also to thanked the people of the Constituency for the confidence they have in him to be able to bring development to the people of the Damongo Constituency.



Present to support the Damongo Member of Parliament to commission the offices included Hon Benito Owusu Bio, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya North constituency in the Ashanti Region and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon. George Mireku Duker and the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuem.



Also in attendance were the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Savannah Regional and Damongo constituency executives.



