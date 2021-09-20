Abu Jinapor accused of manipulating Sawla DCE selection as agitations rise

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Expected agitations have since greeted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government less than 24-hours since a circular was released to announce the government’s intention to release the list of nominated Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCES) today, Sunday 19th September 2021.



In Odododiodio, a youth group who identified itself as a youth wing of the NPP burnt Lorry tyres amidst chants on the principal streets of James Town to register their displeasure over the names tipped for the position of the MMDCE’s.



The story is not any different in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District in the Savannah Region as a youth group who in the District addressed a press conference to equally register their displeasure over rumours of the nomination of one Losina Barkisu as the DCE for the District. Madam Losina Barkisu is the current Nasara Coordinator of the NPP in the Savannah Region.



Mr. Mwangu Lompogo, the Electoral area coordinator of the NPP for Tuna East and the Assembly Member for Tuna East, told the Press that, Madam Barkisu openly told some party supporters that Hon Abu Jinapor has promised to deliver the position to her at all cost. True to her words, the rumours picked by the youth has it that Madam Losina Barkisu is the one tipped to be announced as the DCE nominee.



In the early part of the year, the same NPP youth group in the District accused Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor of meddling in the affairs of the STK District. They claimed it had to take them to transfer their votes from the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency to Damongo to help Abu Jinapor to win the Damongo seat, but regrettably, Abu Jinapor has turned to stab them in the back as payback.



The group has cautioned the party leadership in the Savannah Region and particularly Abu Jinapor not to impose Madam Barkisu on the party because she doesn’t know the terrain of the constituency. Failure to heed their caution will attract very dire consequences, they said.



