‘Absurdity!’ – Kwakye Ofosu reacts to Supreme Court ruling

Former President John Dramani Mahama express shock at Supreme Court ruling



Majority NPP MPs laud Supreme Court on Deputy Speakers voting right verdict



Minority Caucus describe SC ruling as a travesty of justice



Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has described the landmark ruling by the Supreme court as an ‘absurdity.’



The Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 delivered a landmark ruling indicating that Deputy Speakers have the right to vote while presiding and also form part of quorum for decision making.



It additionally struck out portions of Parliament’s Standing Orders that read: “A Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding.”



In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu questioned the basis on which Deputy Speakers should be granted voting rights.



“A referee can also play in the very match he is officiating? Absurdity!” he posted on his Facebook wall.



Mr. Kwakye Ofosu contends that Deputy Speakers forfeit their vote once they preside over parliamentary sitting.



He further cautioned against the Executive arm of government using the judiciary to tilt the balance of power in Parliament.



This he said, sets a bad precedence.



“Once he accepts to act as Deputy Speaker, he should forfeit the right to vote on a matter he presides over.



“Laws and their interpretations must make sense. The executive must not use Judicial processes to tilt the balance of power in Parliament only for convenience and to navigate an exigency. Institutions must stand the test of time,” he further commented under his post.



Whiles the Majority group has hailed the ruling of the Supreme Court, the Minority group through it Chief Whip Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has served notice to seek a review.