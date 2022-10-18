Absolute peace will woo investors to Savannah Region – Yagbonwura

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The overlord of the Gonja kingdom, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresah (I), has called on the Chiefs and people of the Savannah Region to embrace peace for the region to grow.



The President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, whose speech was read on his behalf by the Registrar of the Regional House of Chiefs, Mr Abutu Kapori, noted that there is every indication of strong social cohesion and human relationship building in the Savannah Region.



He said the forward march of the infant Savannah Region will remain an untold history if the social cohesion is not strengthened and, therefore, on behalf of the overlord called on the chieftaincy institution, politicians, various youth associations and Civil Society Organizations to collaborate to create a serene environment for absolute peace to prevail.



He said today, every citizen of the Savannah Region needs to be commended for contributing to the maintenance of peace in the Region, especially the Eminent Chiefs Committee and urged them to continue putting efforts towards maintaining peace since absolute peace will woo investors into the Region.



On the standard of education, the chief said education is the most powerful weapon which can be used to change the World.



Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa (I) also said the leadership of the Savannah Region is unhappy with the abysmal performance recorded a few years ago in the region.



He said education has become a nightmare for every parent in the region, hence the current abysmal performance should be a wake-up call to every stakeholder in the region to collectively contribute their quota towards building the lost glories of education in the Region.



Yagbonwura used the opportunity to congratulate Taribiat EA Primary School in Daboya in the North Gonja District for making Savannah Region proud by emerging 4th out of the 16 Regions during the annual National Reading Competition held in Accra in September this year.



He also congratulated the MP for the Damongo constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, for initiating the Best Teacher Award Scheme adding that the benevolent initiative deserves to be adopted in the sister constituencies in the region and urged everyone in the region to put all hands on deck in the area of education to change the narrative.



The Savannah Regional Minister, Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril, addressing the gathering indicated that he is overwhelmed by the participation of the various chiefs coming together to support the Yagbonwura in celebrating the 2022 Damba festival.



He said without peace, the region cannot develop and used the opportunity to appeal to especially the media to sell the region in terms of agriculture, culture and so on.



The Regional Minister disclosed that he visited the United States of America with some prominent chiefs of Gonjaland precisely the Buipewura and Kongwura where the region was showcased with the diasporas deciding to build their national headquarters in the Savannah Region and also plans are underway for the establishment of a lithium factory in the region for the manufacture of batteries to serve the US army.



Special Guest of Honour for the occasion Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor who is the MP for the Damongo constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in an address indicated that peace is all that matters in the development of the region.