Absentee MPs: Muntaka’s opposition is telling us they’ve been covering up for MPs who go wrong – NPP man

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A National Communications Team Member for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Mohammed Awal says Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak’s opposition to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s ruling on the absentee MPs indicates that parliamentarians have been covering up for their colleagues when they do wrong things.



Former Kumbungu lawmaker, Ras Mubarak petitioned the Speaker to discipline these lawmakers for absenting themselves from Parliament without permission.



In his petition, he said “It has come to my notice through parliament’s Hansard, and newspaper and radio report that some four Members of Parliament, namely Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya; Hon. Henry Quartey, MP for



Ayawaso Central; Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum, MP for Ahanta West; and Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central have all absented themselves from Parliament for more than fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament without the permission of Mr. Speaker in writing.



“In view of this reported breach of the constitutional provision, I respectfully petition your high office to direct for their conduct to be referred to the Privileges Committee for consideration and necessary action.”



The Speaker then referred Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong, and Henry Quartey to the Privileges Committee as stated by Ras Mubarak.



In the speaker’s ruling, he quoted article 75 (2) of the constitution detailing the absenteeism of members of parliament.



But Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak forcefully resisted the speaker’s ruling on referring the three MPs to the Privileges Committee.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Awal said, “Muntaka is only trying to tell us what parliamentarians have been doing, that when they see their colleagues do wrong, they cover their backs.”



Meanwhile, he expressed joy over the fact that the Speaker is testing article 97 1. C. of the Constitution, saying almost everything under the Article 97 has been tested.



Mr Awal also said he does not have any doubt that the seats of the three would be declared vacant, saying that even if the MPs could not ask for permission to absent themselves, they could have later sent a letter to the speaker to explain why they could not make it to parliament.