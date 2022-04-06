Absentee MPs: Minority crying more than the bereaved - Ras Mubarak

Politics of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

I’m unhappy with the minority, Ras Mubarak



Three MPs referred to Privileges Committee



MPs challenge Speaker’s directive



The former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has said he is unhappy with the position taken by the Minority by seeking to challenge the Speaker’s decision in parliament.



According to him, the Minority seems to be crying more than the bereaved, following the Minority Chief Whip’s decision to challenge the Speaker of Parliament’s decision to refer three Members of Parliament to the Privileges Committee for absenteeism.



“What I am unhappy about is the position taken by the Minority leadership, which seems to be crying more than the bereaved and going on a frolic of their own.



“My sources within the Minority indicate that several of them are unhappy about the steps that the leadership has taken. Here is a matter that has been referred to the privileges committee, the members of the privileges committee are expected to do a good job,” asaaseradio.com quoted him as saying.



He added that he finds it very strange in whose interest the Minority is serving.



“And then you have a Minority leadership that is completely out of touch of reality, challenging the decision by the Speaker on grounds that are very weak, and I find it very strange whose interest the Minority is serving. If they are serving their personal interest, they should let the public know,” Mubarak said.



Background



On April 5, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred three Members of Parliament to the Privileges Committee for absenteeism.



This comes after a former Kumbungu lawmaker, Ras Mubarak, sent a petition for action to be taken against truant MPs.



Reacting to the directive, the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, challenged the Speaker’s decision.



He said the issue should have been raised by a Member of Parliament or by civil society.



“The Minority Chief Whip said Mr. Speaker I disagree with your conclusion and Mr. Speaker I make reference to our standing order 76(1) and I read ‘every application to parliament shall be in a form of petition and every petition must be presented by a member of Parliament who shall be responsible for the observance of the rules of appendix A’. Mr Speaker, you yourself alluded to the fact that MPs would raise a matter that would be raised to the privileges committee and civil society equally do same.



“Mr. Speaker with the greatest of respect I disagree with you when you Mr Speaker want to do that yourself because it has to be a member of parliament who has to do that per our rules,” he said.



He argued that for the Speaker to be allowed to take petitions from outsiders will be the greatest disservice to the members of the house.



“… If we allow Speakers to take petition from outsiders to refer MPs to privileges committee, colleagues we will be doing ourselves the greatest disservice. Because we will one day get a dictator speaker who will one day take statements from outsiders and begin to penalize members of parliament. It’s on this basis that I call on all of us that we resist the attempt by Mr Speaker to refer our colleagues to the privileges committee,” he said.



