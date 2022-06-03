‘Absentee’ Adwoa Safo moved from Environment, Science and Technology Committee of Parliament to Poverty Reduction

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo has been shifted from the Environment, Science and Technology Committee of Parliament.



The Dome-Kwabenya MP has now been made a Member of Parliament’s Poverty Reduction Committee.



According to the Majority Chief Whip, Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh his side had made some changes to the composition of the membership of the various Committees of the House.



He explained further that the re-composition was necessitated “by the fact that some Chairpersons and members have been appointed as Ministers of State, Regional Ministers, as well as Deputy Regional Ministers.”



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, on Friday, June 3, 2022, the Majority Chief Whip, said “the Honourable George Kwame Aboagye has now been replaced with the Honourable Adwoa Safo under the Poverty Reduction Strategy Committee. The second is on Local Government, the honourable Musa Abdul-Aziz Ayaba is now replaced with the Honourable Bright Wireko-Brobby.”



“On the Committee of Environment, Science, and Technology, the Honourable Sarah Adwoa Safo is replaced with the Honourable George Aboagye in accordance with orders 151, 152, and 193 of the Standing Orders of the House.”