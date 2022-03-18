Absence of furniture: Pupils of Kofourkrom Presby Basic School resort to studying on the floor

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Bono Region



Pupils of Komfourkrom Presbyterian Basic School have had to sit on the floor during school hours due to the lack of furniture in their classrooms.



The school located in the Pru West District of the Bono East region has been experiencing inadequate furniture to serve over 200 pupils at both the Primary and Junior High School levels.



Pupils are therefore compelled to sit on the floor or share the few available furniture during classes, a situation that is having a negative effect on teaching and learning.



Even though the primary school has some old dual desks, the Junior High School has no single dual desk at all apart from those procured by parents for their wards for use.



Mr. Takyi Stephen, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) Chairman of the school and a retired educationist indicates that although the school is the oldest in the community, it is bedeviled with several challenges making it difficult for both teachers and learners.



He indicated that the situation has affected the enrolment in the school because many pupils have left to other schools in the community.



“This is the oldest school in this community but it has many challenges. As it stands now, the school lacks furniture forcing some of the pupils to sit on the floor in the classrooms during classes. It is sad but that is the situation in the school and many pupils have left to different schools,” he said.







The Assembly Member for the Komfourkrom, Kru Gordon, told GhanaWeb that the situation at the Junior High School has persisted for over seven years without any help from the appropriate authorities.



He has therefore appealed to the Member of Parliament for the area and the Pru West District Assembly to provide new furniture for the school.



“The Junior High School was handed over to the community somewhere in 2013 but without furniture. We have made several appeals for furniture but to no avail. The situation is affecting academic activities so we are appealing to those who matter most to come and address the issue for us”.



Meanwhile, when contacted on the issue, the District Chief Executive for the Pru West District, David Manu, assured that the furniture deficit in the school will be addressed by the assembly soon.