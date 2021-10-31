Absence of Health Services Workers affecting service delivery in Hohoe

Regional News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Habib Ahmed, Medical Superintendent of the Hohoe Municipal Hospital, says the strike of the Health Services Workers Union (HSWU) was affecting service delivery at the facility.



He said the administration of services at the Hospital would only be complete when there was security, a clean environment, and medical supplies being made available, adding that, “we need them around.”



Dr Ahmed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) days after the Health Services Workers Union (HSWU) declared nationwide strike from Tuesday, October 26, over alleged unfair treatment by Government towards their members, said doctors and nurses would not be able to work effectively in the absence of the striking workers.



The Medical Superintendent said their absence could also lead to chaos at the Out Patient Department (OPD) and unavailability of information or data for prompt planning and decision making at the hospital.



He said they hoped the government would address concerns of the workers for them to return, adding that, “when the strike lasts longer, patients would suffer.”



Dr Ahmed noted that although the strike was affecting service delivery, more than half of the staff strength of the facility were not members of the HSWU, adding that, there were doctors and nurses who could help in case of emergencies.



He said the Hospital also had about 100 temporary staff who were on the payroll of the Hospital and were holding the fort in the absence of the striking workers.



The Medical Superintendent noted that the Hospital was also handicapped in raising funds to pay the non-mechanised staff.



He revealed that the Hospital was preparing itself to fully take up its new position as the Volta Regional Hospital.



