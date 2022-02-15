Abronye spotted at Accra Police Command, undergoes grilling over coup allegation

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Abronye invited by the police



Report to Accra Command by 4 pm, Abronye told



John Mahama looks like a coup, Abronye DC claims



Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye DC, has reportedly honoured the invitation extended to him by the Ghana Police Service.



Following some allegations of a coup plot he made against former President John Dramani Mahama in a radio interview, the police service gave the party chairman up 4 pm on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, to report to the Accra Regional Police Command.



According to a police statement released early on Tuesday, Abronye’s presence was needed assist in investigations into the allegation he made during an interview on Hot FM.



Citi News has reported that Abronye following the invitation by the police turned up at the Accra Regional Police Command at about 2:40 PM and has since been under interrogation for his claims.



Among several wild claims, the party regional chairman had alluded that former President John Dramani Mahama has connived with Al Qaeda militants to stage a coup in Ghana.



According to him, the former president in pursuit of the agenda has recruited #FixTheCountry Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor to implement the plot through the socio-political movement he leads.



Abronye was speaking on Hot 93.9 FM’s political talk show “Dwene Ho Bio” hosted by Agya Wusu.



He made these allegations while commenting on the recent arrest of Oliver Barker following his threat to “do a coup” if the E-Levy bill currently before parliament is passed.



"Mahama and Al Qaeda have connived and are using this man as the frontman. You know this man was a presidential staffer under Mahama? Barker was a presidential staffer when Mahama was president. Do you know that?” he questioned.