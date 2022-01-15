Abronye runs for cover as irate Dormaa youth invade NPP press conference

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A press conference by the Bono Regional wing of the New Patriotic Party turned into a full-blown melee after some irate youth of Dormaa stormed the venue and chased out the executives with weapons, Sunyani-based Ark FM reports.



A report by the radio station states the thugs forcefully made their way to the venue with life-threatening weapons.



The Bono Regional chairman of the NPP who was addressing the press conference reportedly had to seek cover as he feared for his life.



The incident occurred at the Regent Resort Hotel near Abesim while Abronye was aimed at addressing some statement made by the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu I.



According to the report, the weapon-wielding youth protested against the staging of the press conference as they believe it is a show of disrespect to their chief.



Police however intervened timely to ensure that there was no bloodshed and that properties were also protected.



Abronye is quoted to have dismissed some claims made by the Dormaahene that the Akufo-Addo government has not honoured its promise to the people Dormaa.



Abronye mentioned a number of projects built by the Akufo-Addo government in Dormaa.



“There are several projects inherited from the previous government and new ones that are going on all over the country so, for the Omanhene to say that is a bad omen that can bring his stool into a disrepute,” he said.



The station reports that the press conference was held later held at the Henpon Hotel under Police and Military protection.



The Police have meanwhile launched investigations into the matter.



