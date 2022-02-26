Abronye declares interest in Adwoa Safo’s Dome-Kwabenya seat

General News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Even before the processes for the removal of the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo are triggered, there appears to be a scramble for her seat.



Adwoa Safo’s future in Parliament is up in the air, following her alleged decision to ‘hold the NPP to ransom.”.



Talks of the NPP considering the option of ousting her from Parliament and ordering a bye-election have come in the media space.



But even before she exits, the Bono Regional Chairman of the governing party has expressed interest in the seat.



Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye said on Angel FM that having spent years in the constituency, he is more than qualified to run for the parliamentary seat on the ticket on the NPP.



When pressed on if he will contest, Abronye responded in the affirmative and said that being a chairman in a different region does not rule him out.



He has thus urged Adwoa Safo to resign from Parliament if she no longer wields the interest to be member of Parliament.



“I’m a prospective candidate in Dome-Kwabenya. It is my constituency. If the time comes and they’re looking for a candidate, I’m more than qualified. I’ve stayed there for a very long time. It is the largest constituency. Why won’t I contest?



“If you won’t do it, just tell the people. Once the opportunity avails itself, I would go because the party can’t stop me. Once I’m a regional chairman and stayed in the constituency for a very long time, I’m more than qualified to pick a form and contest,” he said on Angel FM.



The General Secretary of the NPP in a recent interview admitted that Adwoa Safo’s “truancy” is affecting the government badly and that a decision will be taken on her very soon.



“It is not as if she was just left in the lurch. She’s been made a Minister, and she’s working, and we’ve never received any adverse complaints at all, so it comes to some of us as a surprise,” he said on Joy FM.



“We are still trying to put our thoughts together. Trying to look at a lot of other options that can possibly make her decide if she will join us. If she doesn’t, there are other options that can be employed,” he noted.



