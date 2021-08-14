Abronye, Oman FM slapped with GH¢2 million defamation suit over Agyeman-Manu saga

General News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

The Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has filed a defamatory suit against Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party and Kencity Media over some claims Abronye allegedly made against him regarding the Sputnik V saga.



In a suit sighted by GhanaWeb, Mintah Akandoh is praying the Accra High Court to grant GH¢1million in damages against Abronye for lowering his reputation in the eyes of the public.



Akandoh is also requesting the same amount as damages against Oman FM and Kwabena Kwakye, the host of the program where Abronye allegedly made the defamatory statements.



He is also demanding from Abronye and the media house and seeking perpetual against the defendants from making any statement about him.



“An order of the Honourable Court directed at the Defendants to publish an unqualified retraction and an apology on Oman 107.1 FM with the same prominence the defamatory words received within 7 days after the judgment”.



The suit is also demanding an “An order of the Honourable Court for perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants, their agents, assigns and servants from further publishing any defamatory words against the Plaintiff.



“The sum of One Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢1,000,000.00) in general damages against the 1st Defendant.



“The sum of One Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢1,000,000.00) in general damages against the 2nd and 3rd Defendants”.



Abronye is alleged to have accused Mintah Akandoh of making some propositions to Kwaku Agyeman-Manu over the Sputnik V fiasco.



The NPP bigwig said the vice-chairman of the ad-hoc committee that probed the deal, demanded money from Kwaku Agyeman-Manu to stop the investigations.



The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee has also raised a red flag over some monies allegedly paid for another consignment of vaccines.



“There’s another leg coming up because about GHC109 million has been paid and that’s got to do with #COVID-19 vaccines. That was captured in the midyear review budget but it did not come to the House. I’m a ranking member of the health committee so I would have known or seen it but it is not anywhere in the House. They did not bring it to the House,” he said.



