Abronye DC to put before Court over Mahama coup claims

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abronye DC has been arrested



He alleged John Mahama is plotting a coup



He will be arraigned before a court



Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, will appear before a court today February 16 over coup claims against former President, John Dramani Mahama.



According to the Police, preliminary Investigations by the Ghana Police Service have revealed that the coup plot allegations are untrue.



Abronye DC was detained on Tuesday by the Accra Regional Command, after he honoured their invitation over the said allegations.



He was subsequently charged with the publication of false news and Offensive Conduct conducive to the breach of Peace.



“In view of this, he has been formally arrested and charged on two counts of Publication of false news and Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace.



“We urge the public to be circumspect in all their dealings including pronouncements since anyone who falls foul of the law will be taken through the due process of the law,” a police statement said.



The NPP stalwart has alleged that former President John Mahama has met the Al Qaeda militants to stage a coup in Ghana.



According to the NPP stalwart, John Mahama is in ties with the group to help him undertake a coup to become president again.



The regional chairman made the allegation on Hot 93.9FM’s political -talk show” Dwene Ho Bio” hosted by Agya Wusu while responding to issues leading to the arrest of convenor Oliver Barker on his attempt to make a coup if E-levy is passed.