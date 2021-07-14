You are here: HomeNews2021 07 14Article 1308454

General News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Abronye DC chases Lordina Mahama to refund allowance

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (18)

Listen to Article

Bono Regional Chairman of NPP, Abronye DC play videoBono Regional Chairman of NPP, Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC says he will force former first lady, Lordina Mahama to refund all allowances she received from the state.

He has vowed to legally battle the former first family to repay the state after the NDC openly criticized allowances given to the incumbent first and second ladies.

“Whatever has been given to any former first lady must be declared by the Supreme Court as null and void,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

His comment comes on the back on a decision by the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo to refund the GHC900,000 that was paid her.



Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 18 comment(s), give your comment