Abronye DC calls for live telecast of new pregnancy test for found Taadi woman

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has suggested that an independent medical examination should be conducted on Madam Josephine Panyin Mensah to ascertain whether she was pregnant or not at the time of missing in Takoradi.



There has been controversy over her state of nativity at the time she got missing.



When she was found five days later, her ‘baby’ was missing. This called for concern.



But on Wednesday, September 22, Western Region Minister Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah stirred controversy when he told a Kumasi-based radio station that preliminary investigations by National Security proved that the 28-year-old was not carrying a pregnancy at the time of the alleged kidnapping.



This has been contested by her family including her husband, Michael Simmons, who shed tears on Takoradi-based Connect FM on Wednesday when he heard the assertion of the regional minister.



But speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM on Thursday, September 23, Abronye DC suggested that to put paid to the controversy surrounding the pregnancy, an independent body must be contracted to examine the state of the 28-year-old again.



He said apolitical body the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) should be selected to get experts from its fold to conduct the examination to prove who is speaking the truth.



For the public to have first-hand knowledge of the outcome of the proposed examination, it must be telecast live for all to see, he said.



He added that since the matter has assumed national interest, it must be treated as such.



Madam Josephine Panyin Mensah is currently on admission at the Axim Government Hospital and has been under police protection.



She is expected to be transferred to the Takoradi Hospital, where she has been allegedly visiting for antenatal care, for further care.