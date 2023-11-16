About 70% of Christians in Ghana don't know God - Kabilla

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

James Kwabena Bomfeh has raised concerns about the behaviour of Ghanaians towards one another.



The former CPP General Secretary, popularly called 'Kabila', sharing his thoughts on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show regarding national issues, lambasted Ghanaians for being religious but not showing fruits of it.



According to him, over 70 percent "of the professed Christians in this country don't know God", the same way "about 19% of professed Muslims don't know God".



This is because, to him, if Ghanaians were really Godly, they would dissociate themselves from social vices.



"If we know God, hate, hurt will vanish from our politics; will vanish from our public life, will vanish from our civil life. If love prevails in our country, corruption will have no way. Cheating will have no way. Laziness will have no way," he said.



