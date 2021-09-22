About 2.1 million structures in Ghana are metal containers and kiosks – Ghana Statistical Service

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Preliminary report from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) has revealed that about 2.1 million structures are metal containers and kiosks.



This number represents twenty percent of the 10.7 million structures listed in the Population and Housing Census.



According to the report, “The 2021 PHC is the first time that data was collected on all structures regardless of use. Previous censuses only collected information on structures used for residential purposes. The 2010 PHC recorded 3.4 structures for residential use, which is 2.5 million less the 5.9 counted in 2021”.



The provisional results also pegged Ghana’s population at 30.8 million.



The 2021 PHC is Ghana’s first duly digital census and the first census in an African country to be conducted successfully during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The provisional results highlight findings from the 2021 PHC Preliminary Report which focuses on population size and sex composition, population density, and structures by region.



The preliminary report is the first of several census data products to be released over the next two years.