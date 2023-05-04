About 1.76 million people were unemployed in third quarter of 2022 – GSS

General News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

In the third quarter of 2022, some 1.76 million people in the country were unemployed, according to recently released Third Quarter Labour Statistics compiled by the Ghana Statistical Service.



Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, presenting the findings from the Ghana 2022 Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey (AHIES) said within this population, two out of every three unemployed persons were females.



“Across the three quarters, about 157,000 persons experienced an unemployment spell i.e. they were unemployed in all the quarters. Close to 7.5 million persons remained employed throughout the three quarters out of the about 11 million persons employed in each quarter," Prof. Annim said.



This, he explained indicates that across the three quarters of 2022, about 3.5 million persons were moving in and out of employment depicting vulnerabilities.



Other findings from the AHIES report said the transition from informal employment to unemployment is on average five times more than from formal employment into unemployment.



It further added that two out of every three unemployed persons in the third quarter of 2022 were employed in the first quarter, and were in vulnerable employment in the first quarter of 2022.



Meanwhile, the report determined that the triple population burden i.e. simultaneously unemployed, food insecure and multidimensionally poor increased by almost 55,000 between Q2 and Q3 of 2022.



