About 1,500 people in Builsa North benefit from free health screening

Health News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: GNA

About 1,500 residents of the Builsa North Municipality in the Upper East Region have benefitted from free medical screening, organized as part of activities to celebrate this year’s “Feok festival” by the chiefs and people of Buluk.



Health professionals from the Sandema Hospital and other health facilities in the municipality screened the people for hepatitis ‘B’, malaria, checked their blood pressure, blood sugar levels and other health conditions.



They were given drugs and those found to require further medical tests and treatment referred to the hospital.



The programme was organized by the Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, who is a retired midwife.



She said the goal was to bring home to the people the need to go for regular check-ups to live healthy lives and contribute to the development of the area.



She described some medical conditions including hepatitis ‘B’ as “silent killer” that could only be detected after screening.



The hepatitis ‘B’ virus affects the liver, and if not detected early and properly managed, the consequences could be dire.



The MCE said it was for this reason that the screening exercise was vital – to help detect underlying diseases for the necessary treatment.



Madam Anaab said she was excited at the high number of women, especially the aged who took advantage of the exercise.



She used the occasion to encourage the people to get a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in their arms and observe the flu-like virus prevention and safety protocols. It is when we all get vaccinated that we can protect each other from the disease.”



Mr. Donatus Ayine, Disease Control Officer at the Sandema Hospital, applauded the MCE for the free health screening exercise.



