About 1,000 girls in Bono East undergo ICT training

Regional News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: K Peprah

About 1000 girls, selected from 84 public basic schools in the Bono East Region, are currently undergoing one-week training to build and improve their knowledge of Information Communication and Technology (ICT).



MTN Ghana is supporting the MoCD through its partner agencies including the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), National Communications Authority, and the Kofi Annan ICT Center for Excellence in the to introduce the pupils and students to basic ICT skills and coding.



The training is underway at the Martin Adjei-Korsah ICT and Library Center in Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital.



During a visit, the beneficiary students and pupils, selected from basic school four to JHS two, glued to their laptop computers and went through scratch programming, cyber security, and other content creations.



Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to Journalists said they were highly excited about the use of the lap computers, particularly, to create games and story animation, and commended the government for the opportunity.



Adwubi Asante, a form one student of the Techiman St Francis Roman Catholic Junior High School (JHS) the training had to pave the way for her to personally use a laptop computer, saying “it is indeed a thrilling experience”.



She said her school did not have enough computers in its computer laboratory, thereby making it difficult for them to have real experience in the computer world.



“Sometimes we don’t even want to go for a break because the laptops for programming and creating animation stories and games and intriguing”, she added.



Mr Evans Asante, a facilitator, and ICT teacher at the Techiman St Paul RC JHS, said the interest of the beneficiaries in the ICT training continued to increase, saying they learn new things on the computer every day.



He expressed worry that many of the public basic schools in the Techiman Municipality had no computer laboratories, making teaching and learning of ICT difficult for the students and pupils, saying “I even use my personal laptop computer to teach the children”.



Mr Asante commended the government for the training, saying it had whipped the interest and enthusiasm of the students to learn and advance in ICT.



Meanwhile, MTN Ghana, the country’s leading telecommunication company said it has set aside GHC10 million to support the Girls in ICT programme for the period of three years to benefit more girls in the country.



The Girls in ICT programme forms part of the International Telecommunications Union’s (ITU) initiative to encourage and empower girls and young women to consider studies and careers in the growing field of ICTs.



It seeks to create an enabling environment for both girls and technology companies to reap the benefits of greater female participation in the ICT sector.



In view of this, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization (MoCD) instituted an annual ICT training programme for girls across the country.



The initiative seeks to train 5,000 girls from five regions of Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, and Northern regions in commemoration of the 2022 ITU day.



April 4, each year is set aside by the ITU to commemorate the International Girls in ICT, celebrated in over 150 countries and this year’s celebration is on the theme “access and safety”.



“As a responsible corporate citizen, MTN remains committed to supporting the government's effort to bridge the digital divide. The MTN Group is a signatory to the United Nations Women Empowerment Principles.



“By being a signatory, the company has pledged its commitment to the advancement of Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women”, says Nana Kofi Asare, the Acting Chief Corporate Service Officer, MTN Ghana in a statement issued by the company.



"We also believe in strategic partnerships that will positively impact its beneficiaries”, and express its’ gratitude to the MoCD for providing the opportunity for the company to be part of the initiative.