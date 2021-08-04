Abolishment of terminal exams at basic schools must be reviewed - Akatsi North MP

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi North Constituency in the Volta region, Peter Notsu Kotoe has suggested that the removal of end-of-term examinations at the country's basic schools must be reviewed.



According to him, the idea is rather encouraging laziness among learners hence the Education Ministry must reconsider examinations at the basic level, this he believes will encourage students to learn in other to achieve higher academic success.



He said " I see the removal of the end of term examination as one way of making our students lazy because they feel that whether they learn or not they will go to the next class and at the end of it all, it will not be good for us, so I think we have to revisit that decision by the Ministry of Education that at the end of a term they should not write examination"



The MP who doubles as a ranking member of Parliament's Education Committee further opposed the trend saying " People argue that examination is not the only way of assessing the child, i disagree with them, because the Ghanaian child or the African child fears examination and at the same time loves examination so if you take it away from him he will not be happy he will not contribute to his own success "



He believes that, when the end-of-term examination is restored, it will serve as a competition among learners to always take their lessons seriously.



Mr. Notsu Kotoe mentioned this on Monday, August 2 2021 when he visited his alma mater, Ave-Dapka D/A Basic school, where he, together with his school mates donated assorted paints to the school.



The paints, he said will be used to change the fading appearance of the school block where he had his middle school education in the late 1970s.



The MP, however, advised students not to allow smartphones to enslave them rather they should make positive use of them, adding that, students must desist from attending functions that will not encourage their academic excellence.