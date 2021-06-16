Abolishing death penalty will increase murders, crime - Deputy AG nominee

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The nominee for the position as Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice Mr. Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has asserted that abolishing the death penalty will lead to increased murders.



Appearing before the Vetting Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the nominee in his personal opinion indicated death sentence should not be abolished.



He said he held the view that life is precious but should not warrant people to take the lives of others.



He noted that Ghana should not abolish the death sentence considering the way people kill others without any reason.



As a realist and positivist, the nominee said the death sentence will serve as a deterrent to others to know that it doesn’t pay to kill.



For him, we should keep the death sentence in our statutory books irrespective of campaigns by groups such as Amnesty International.



Meanwhile, lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu who asked him the question has described his response as retrogressive.



He said countries that have abolished the death penalty have rather recorded low crime rates including murder cases.



The MP for Madina said it was time to take death penalty from our statute books even if it will take the introduction of Private Member’s Bill (PMB).



“I hope my Private Member’s Bill on this subject gets the necessary support to settle this matter,” he posited.



