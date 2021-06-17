Abokobi-Sesemi Residents' Association donate motobike to assembly for Abokobi District Police

General News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

The Abokobi-Sesemi Residents' Association has donated a motorbike with helmet and other safety items to the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) for the Abokobi District Police.



The gesture is part of the social development agenda of the Association and their desire to support the Assembly and Police to combat crime in the area.



During a presentation ceremony at the premises of the Assembly at Abokobi on Wednesday, 9th June, 2021, the Chairman of the Association, who is also the Greater Accra NADMO Director and former Government Appointee of GEMA, Hon. Archibold Cobbina, stated that as an Association, they were determined to cooperate with the Assembly in developing the area.



He said the Association is poised to ensure the speedy development of the area and are willing to commit, in any way possible, towards that.



"It's a developing area and we envision to chase after East Legon and become a prime area. We will not sit back but be partakers of the development in the area", the Chairman stated.



Hon. Archibold lamented that the area is gradually becoming a hideout for criminals and appealed to the Assembly to help facilitate the clear demarcation of the roads in the area and install streetlights to ward off criminals.



"Our area is becoming a safe-haven for criminal activities. We want to work with the Assembly and the Police to ensure sanity in this direction", Hon Archibold indicated.



He said the Assembly should take the necessary steps to name their streets and collect Property Rates to enable it carry out the needed development in the area, and the assurance of the Association's support and cooperation.



He also appealed to the Assembly to facilitate the provision of litter bins to the residents and regularly inspect the area to address their sanitation challenges.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, who received the motorbike expressed her personal and the Assembly's appreciation of the move by the Association.



She cited the shining example of South East Haatso Residents' Association (SEHRA), among other Associations that have, on their own (self-help projects), mobilized their people to name their streets and mounted signages with the technical support of the Assembly, and believed the Abokobi-Sesemi Residents' Association could emulate them.



Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah appealed through the Greater Accra NADMO Boss to help the Assembly get a vehicle for the Police to augment their work.



She assured them of the Assembly's commitment towards the development of their area in particular and the Municipality in general and urged them to collaborate with the Assembly to ensure that they get their fair share of development.



The Ayi-Mensah-Abokobi District Police Commander, Superintendent Edward Tetteh, who received the motorbike on behalf of the Ghana Police Service, acknowledged the contributions of the various Residents' Associations and other stakeholders, including Traditional Authorities, for their support and cooperation in enhancing and maintaining law and order and the general security in the Municipality.



He also expressed gratitude to the Assembly for always making security a priority and ensuring they are equipped to carry out their work effectively and efficiently.



The Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Vera Akuffo-Mante (Mrs), and her Deputy, Kenneth Daniels, and the Municipal Chief Guard (MCG), Ex WO1 Yaw Adu Agyei, witnessed the presentation of the motorbike.



Earlier, the Association called on the Municipal Chief Executive at her office where issues of mutual benefits were discussed, especially the development challenges facing the A



