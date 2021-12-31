Aboboyaa rider defiles four-year-old after giving her GHC3

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 20-year-old tricycle (Aboboyaa) rider by name Abdul Rahaman has been arrested by the Northern Regional Police for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl.



The incident according to a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb, occurred at Mbanaayili in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region.



The report indicates that the suspect who had visited the Mbanaayili SDA Primary School toilet facility to ease himself spotted the victim around the area and took her into the facility where he forcibly had sex with her.



According to eyewitness account, an old man who happened to be passing by raised alarm after hearing sounds of cries of the victim.



“We went with the elderly man to the toilet when we saw the tricycle rider coming out, so our colleague used the other gate and saw the little girl as well and when he asked her if the tricycle rider sent her inside the toilet she said yes and added that the tricycle rider defiled her,” the eyewitness recounted.



The suspect is said to have attempted escaping on his tricycle but was apprehended by residents in the area who later handed him over to the police.



He is said to have subsequently confessed to defiling the girl with the excuse that she had begged him for money.



“When I met her inside the toilet, she begged me for money then I removed GHC3.00 and gave it to her but I don’t know what came over me then I defiled her.”



“After the act, the girl gave the money back to me and refused to follow me when I decided to pick her to the house. So when I was coming out a gentleman walked towards me and said they heard someone crying in the toilet then I sat on my tricycle and sped off. When I got to a section of the road some youth stopped me and said I had defiled a little girl to which I accepted the claim because I actually defiled the girl,” he is quoted to have said.



According to Abdul Rahaman, he does not know what came over him to cause him to commit the heinous act and has thus asked for forgiveness.



The suspect is currently in police custody and is being prepared for prosecution.



Meanwhile, a grandmother of the victim, Abdulai Amina has appealed for justice and has called for a stiffer punishment to be dealt on the suspect to serve as a deterrent to others.