Aboboyaa business a threat to our Juveniles education – Chief

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Chief of Mpraeso Amanfrom, a community in the Kwahu West enclave in the Eastern Region, Nana Osei Kumi has identified the thriving “Aboboyaa” (tricycle used as a means of transportation) business in the community as the reason why children refuse to attend school.



Speaking to Agoo News, Owusu Aduomi, the Chief revealed that children even below the age of 10 years are seen riding aboboyaa during school hours.



Meanwhile, he is blaming parents and guardians who in their capacity purchase such machines for their wards. According to him, the parents and guardians do not take into consideration the risk involved in such business for children at such tender age.



He, therefore, advised parents and guardians to encourage their children to desist from such business at their tender age and rather focus on their education.



He noted that arresting such children in the past was difficult because some of them were breadwinners in their homes.



Nana Osei Kumi bemoaned, “the children have also involved themselves in some social vices activities like weed smoking etc without any shame” he said. “To worsen the matter they do not respect their elders as well” he added.



Nevertheless, he wants the police in the Kwahu West municipality to help them bring such menace to a halt.



Nana Osei Kumi urged parents to take advantage of the free S.H.S program to ensure their wards attend school for them to have a better future.