Aboabo shooting: Suspect fired five times - Family of deceased alleges

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A family member of the 16-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet, Mallam Sulley Mohamed, says the suspect in the Aboabo shooting shot five times, of which the fifth one hit and killed their son.



According to him, the suspect, who was sitting with his peers at the scene initially shot four times but the fifth one ended in the jaw of the deceased.



The 16-year-old boy died after he was hit by the stray bullet at Aboabo Number Two in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The incident occurred shortly after Islamic prayers to mark Eid ul-Adha on Tuesday, July 20.



During the celebrations, a group of jubilant youth fired gunshots indiscriminately, and Abdul-Gafar Kassim was hit in the process.



The 16-year-old boy was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival after severe bleeding.



Another person was also affected as the bullet hit him under his eye.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mallam Sulley Mohamed explained that the boy after helping kill a cow had his shirt stained and so he went home to change his clothes but was hit with the bullet on his way back.



He was of the belief that the suspect did not shoot into the sky, saying that it wouldn’t have hit the jaw of the deceased.



He was also of the view that the suspect intentionally shot into the people due to the damage it caused.



“If he fired the gun into the sky, it wouldn’t have killed anyone,” he said.



According to Mallam Sulley Mohamed, there was no problem between the suspect and the victim or their families.



Meanwhile, he said because the police is in involved, they do not want to engage in anything that will cause problem but was waiting for the next action the police will take.



The boy, he said has already been buried.