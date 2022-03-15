Ablekuma West NPP polls turns bloody; Elections Committee chair fingered

Politics of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Some supporters of the New Patriotic Party in the Ablekuma West Constituency have pointed fingers at the Chairman of their elections Committee Odai Parker after violence broke out during polling station executives elections in the area on Sunday.



An aspiring Vice-Chairman Kingsford Amake was allegedly assaulted by thugs during the polls.



Images and videos from the scene show the alleged thugs beating the vice chairman aspirant who sustained injuries to his head in the attack.



The supporters say the conduct of the election committee chair is against the party’s constitution calling for sanctions on him.



“How can the Elections Committee refuse someone from contesting his friend not alone ordering land guards to beat him up,” a party supporter said.



Another said: “As we speak, Mr. Amake is receiving treatment at the hospital because he sustained head injury and other cuts on his body all because he complained of why an EC returning officer can contest in the same election he is supervising”.



Reports say countless petitions have reportedly been written to the party’s leadership over the conduct of Parker, who doubles as Regional Secretary of the NPP, in the Greater Accra Region.



“We presume the party is quite about his misconduct because Mr. Parker is enjoying covering from either a minister or from national executive.



“We will continue to fight and resist injustice been perpetrated by some party executives against party faithful who are willing to officer their service to the Great Elephant Party,” angry supporter said.