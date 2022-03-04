Ablekuma West NPP polls held despite ‘injunction’

Politics of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Greater Accra Regional Election Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has conducted the Ablekuma West polling station executive elections irrespective of a supposed court injunction.



Regional secretary Odarlai Parker has insisted that the election conducted by the Committee remains legitimate since there were no court summons or order from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) prior to the elections.



A Polling Station Executive aspirant in the Ablekuma West Constituency, Prince Attiley, secured the injunction and sued all members of the Committee.



Mr. Attiley was seeking to halt the polling station elections with the pretext that due diligence was not followed during the sale of the nomination forms.



The writ was filed at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, March 1 and it sought to set aside the work by the election committee on sale of the polling station executive elections forms.



The plaintiff challenged the work of the committee and stressed that the sale of the nomination forms were not properly done, thereby disenfranchising some aspirants.



Mr. Odarlai, who was speaking to Onua TV in an interview on Thursday, March 3, insisted that the election committee’s work was transparent, free and fair, hence the exercise remains legal.



“I am the Election Committee Chairman for Ablekuma West and I am saying that I have not received any summons and that is why the election was conducted.



“The supposed summon I received after the election indicates that the plaintiff is challenging the work of the committee and as well seeking the court to place an injunction on the election but the summon came late and so we conducted the election,” he reiterated.



The regional secretary explained that the plaintiff and his supporters even participated in the election, stressing that if they really wanted to stop the election then they wouldn’t have joined the polls.



He thus asserted that the polling station executive elections across the Greater Accra Region have so far been successful due to the competent leadership skills and called on the other regional executives to emulate the feat to ensure peace in the party at the local level.