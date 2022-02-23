Ablekuma Olebu Vicolis Zongo Chief inducts cabinet members

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Chief of Ablekuma Olebu Vicolis, Sarki Abass Usif has held a grand durbar to induct his cabinet members to steer the affairs of the community.



The colorful ceremony attracted people from all walks of life, including Chiefs from the Ga Communities led by the Sowutoum Mantse, Nii Osabu Akwei, with a large retinue of elders and other royals, as well as a host of chiefs from the Zongo communities.



There were also prominent sub-chiefs from the Ga Central Council of Zongo Chiefs, Philanthropists, representatives of religious organizations among others.



The display of culture and tradition was at its best as various cultural groups performed a different rendition of music and dance to the admiration of all.



Sarki Abass Usif in an interview with the media on the sideline of the durbar called for unity among the people of Ablekuma Olebu Vicolis.



According to him, with unity, the people of Olebu Vicolis will achieve their collective aim of developing the Community and meeting the basic demands of the people.



Sarki Abass Usif further called on the good people of Ablekuma Olebu Vicolis to come together as one people and a united front to work for the enhancement and development of the community.



He added that the people of Olebu Vicolis can achieve their goals with one purpose and unity and assured that he will continue to serve the interest of the people and not for his selfish gains.



On his part, the Sowutoum Mantse, Nii Osabu Akwei called on the inhabitants to unite for the total development of the community and Ghana at large adding that unity plays a very important role in the development of every community.



Addressing the newly turned cabinet members, Chief Sheikh Mohammed Jibril Sissy the Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Council of Zongo Chiefs and a veteran Broadcast Journalist, tasked the newly turned members to serve the people and not the people serving them.



He called on them to be respectful to their Chief and be submissive to other Chiefs who have installed before them as well as all other Tribal Chiefs in the country.



This according to him will help them in making the Ablekuma Olebu Vicolis Chieftaincy attractive and popular.



He further called on the newly turned cabinet members to work hard to improve the living standards of the people they are serving especially the vulnerable.



The Chief of Ablekuma Olebu Vicolis, Sarki Abass Usif honored some hardworking personalities for their contribution and dedication to the development of their Communities with citation.