Ablakwa supports Ho Teaching hospital with medical equipment

Health News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has donated a consignment of medical equipment to the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region.



The MP on Monday, presented to the hospital management, medical equipment including isolation gowns, specimen bottles, coveralls, sample tubes, face shields, bone needles, chest tubes, oxygen masks and others worth thousands of cedis.



Addressing the media during the presentation, the MP indicated that the decision to donate the items to the Ho Teaching hospital in borne out of the fact that, the facility is the first referral center with most complex medical cases from across the region.



He explained that, “sharing is caring as they say,” while adding that, “The Ho Teaching hospital is operating at a much higher level and so these are equipment that will make maximum impact and will be more beneficial.”



Some other health facilities in various districts in the region are also expected to benefit from the donation made by the North Tongu legislator.



According to Mr. Ablakwa, the items are part of medical equipment he and his partners have imported into the country to equip and operationalize a surgical theatre project in his constituency.



Mr. Ablakwa used the opportunity to urge colleague Members of Parliament not to only focus on their law-making duties but also consider social intervention projects that will affect the lives of their constituents directly.



He said the donation to the Ho Teaching hospital was timely and will improve service delivery at the facility, adding that, “Looking at the boxes, if you quantify it in terms of money, it’s quite an amount that will help us push a bit forward.”



The MP is also expected to make similar donation the Ghana Health Service in the Oti region for onward delivery to selected health facilities in the region.