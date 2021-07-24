Ablakwa suggests he has not taken $100K car loan facility

General News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has commented on the issue of car loans for MPs



• He suggested via Twitter that he has not taken his share of the loan approved by parliament



• He has been a strong advocate against the facility describing it as an ‘apartheid’ arrangement weeks back



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu has suggested that he has not taken the $100,000 car loan facility advanced by government to lawmakers.



Whiles not stating directly that he had not accepted the loan, his response to a statement from a Twitter user suggested so.



"I hear say u accepted the car loan eiiii. Funny," one Asiedu Stephen with the handle, @AsieduStephen19 tweeted at Ablakwa.



The MP replied: "If you keep believing everything you hear, you would soon believe your name isn’t Stephen."



Ablakwa has been an open advocate for the quadrennial car loan advanced to MPs to be scrapped, describing it as an apartheid arrangement.



He is on record to have called for the government to provide lawmakers with official vehicles for the conduct of their duties.



The view has been met by opposition even from members of his own party, some of whom have challenged Ablakwa to turn down the loan facility if he is so minded and wants to stick to his principles.





If you keep believing everything you hear, you would soon believe your name isn’t Stephen. — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) July 23, 2021