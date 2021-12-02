Ablakwa slams Akufo-Addo's US trip at time 'democracy is at crossroads'

General News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has slammed President Akufo-Addo for abandoning problems in Ghana's legislature to travel to the United States.



He posted a message on his social media handles on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the same day Parliament descended into a state of chaos over disagreements between the two caucuses.



Read his full post below:



How incredulous that President Akufo-Addo could afford to jet out of town hobnobbing with American legislators at the 45th annual legislative conference of the black caucus in Atlanta, USA when his own country’s legislature is in crisis — a crisis occasioned by leadership paralysis and a blatant refusal by the government he leads to present a new 2022 budget which addresses the widespread agitations of Ghanaians.



President Akufo-Addo has amply demonstrated just how much he loves to cruise in his ultra-luxury US$14,000-per-hour executive charter, at the least opportunity, but not at this time when his backyard is on fire.



I sincerely wonder how he will be perceived by these US legislators with all the distressing news from Ghana.



Our democracy is at the crossroads and this is the time for leadership—a listening, caring, sensitive, and bridge-building leadership that takes us away from the edge of the precipice.



