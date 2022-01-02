Ablakwa’s initiatives prove he’s corrupt; what’s his source of wealth? – NPP man asks

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Activist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on social media is alleging that the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is corrupt judging for the initiatives he is rolling out in his constituency which is far above his salary or Common Fund allocation.



The NPP’s Kabenlah Muah was reacting to the recent launch of the furniture and footwear bank by the NDC MP who has twice been voted MP of the year - by a local radio station - for his various initiatives outside government funding.



After the launch of the new “Bank”, the NDC lawmaker shared photos of the facility and its interior which had been filled with a lot of furniture and footwear.



Mr Ablakwa expressed gladness for the successful establishment of the Furniture and Footwear Bank, adding it contains “thousands of furniture and footwear for free distribution to those who need them all-year-round”.



But Mr. Muah who is suspicious of the MP says Mr. Ablakwa is a perfect definition of a “corrupt” politician because the NDC lawmaker has not “worked” publicly or privately before joining politics asking the MP to disclose his source of money.



“Where did he get the money from? He has not worked publicly or privately before joining politics. This defines who a corrupt politician is.”



Others following the Pulse thread disagreed.



They argue that even if the NDC MP is using stolen funds, he is doing it for the benefit of his people.



“Kabenlah Muah you are obviously very pained because he doing too well for your liking. He is no angel, but at least he is putting what he got at the disposal of his people. How many MPs can say they are doing a quarter what he is doing for his people?” one user stated.