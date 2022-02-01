Ablakwa's 9 alternatives government could raise GH¢6.9 billion without E-Levy

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Parliament should sacrifice GH¢200 million, MP



Okudzeto Ablakwa want government to slash allocation to OGM by GH¢2 billion



Akufo-Addo should listen to Ghanaians and cancel 'killer E-Levy', MP



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has suggested nine ways government can raise the GH¢6.9 billion it expects from the E-Levy without implementing the levy.



In a statement shared on his Twitter handle, the Member Parliament (MP) said his proposal would help the Akufo-Addo-led administration avoid implementing the 'killer E-Levy'.



According to Okudzeto, the government can reduce the GH¢3.1 billion allocated to the Office of Government Machinery (OGM) by GH¢2 billion.



He said the government should also suspend the GH¢1 billion the Ghana Amalgamated Trust Plc (GAT) and also reduce the allocation to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) from GH¢4billion to GH¢3billion.



He added that government should: "review the nebulous Ghana CARES programme and save another GH¢1 billion; out the Contingency Vote down to GH¢293,007,000 and free up some GH¢700 million, and slash by half the allocation to the National Security Ministry and gain some GH¢400 million."



The MP further stated that because Agenda 111 has not started, the government should put the project on hold and save GH¢518 million adding.



Samuel Okudzeto also said parliament should cut some GH¢200 million from its GH¢600 million allocation, adding that the Ministry of Finance could also hold the Mortgage Financing Scheme to save GH¢100 million.



"There is a clear alternative to the killer e-Levy if only President Akufo-Addo and his team would be sensitive to the plight of suffering Ghanaians and contain their appetite for profligacy," he added.



