Ablakwa replaces all rickety wheelchairs in his constituency

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has replaced all the wobbly wheelchairs that persons with disabilities are currently using in his constituency.



This, he said, forms part of his Christmas project for his constituents.



On Friday December 25, Christians celebrated the Christmas occasion, an occasion that according to most Christians around the world, marks the birth of Jesus Christ.



In a tweet, Mr Ablakwa said “Our North Tongu Christmas project this year is to dispatch free wheelchairs to all physically challenged and to replace all rickety wheelchairs of my beloved constituents. Showing compassion to the vulnerable is the acme of Christmas.

“Merry Christmas my friends.”



