Ablakwa provides free medical care for constituents

Politics of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has instructed some health facilities in his constituency to provide free medical care to his constituents who are not covered under the National Health Insurance Scheme.



He has also instructed the health facilities to provide free medical care to persons with medical conditions that are not covered by the Health Insurance Scheme.



The free medical care took off on Friday, December 24, 2021, and will end on Friday, December 31, 2021.



In a brief statement, the MP wrote "In the spirit of the season, I have made arrangements with the management of health facilities in Juapong, Podoe, Dorfor Adidome, Volo, Tagadzi, Fodzoku and Torgorme — all in my beloved constituency, to offer free medical care to all uninsured patients and those reporting with conditions not covered under health insurance.



The free medical package starts today and ends by midnight of 31st December, 2021.



The joy of Christmas is in sharing and spreading kindness in our own little way.”



