Ablakwa promises to publish more revelations about National Cathedral

General News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has promised to release more details from the controversial National Cathedral project.



In a Facebook post late June 21, 2022, the lawmaker said: "It’s obvious the Almighty is teaching the Akufo-Addo govt a lesson on the 4th of His 10 Commandments: “Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain.”



See the avalanche of National Cathedral scandals from all angles. Kindly expect more revelations tomorrow morning (as in June 22).



Ablakwa points out corporate governance breaches in project



The ranking member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament had earlier disclosed that some members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral have been omitted in its incorporation.



According to him, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, who is the Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, and the former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev. Prof. Cephas were not added.



Mr. Ablakwa said the press release from the National Cathedral Secretariat issued on Friday, June 17, which included the two clergymen, is untrue.



Heward-Mills, one other not included in National Cathedral's incorporation - Ablakwa

“The two revered clergymen have at all material times been clearly left out, and substituted with the following names: Samuel Antwi and Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah.



“One wonders if Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and Rev. Prof. Cephas Omenyo are aware that despite the public misrepresentations, their names have been patently omitted from the list of eminent registered directors?”



The outspoken legislator, therefore, asked the Secretariat to be forthright with information on the matter.



“The list of falsehoods, misrepresentations, opacity, lawlessness, and blatant corruption associated with this cathedral project is now a bottomless pit.”