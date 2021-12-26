Ablakwa gives cash, bags of rice, oil to NABCO staff who haven’t been paid to celebrate Christmas

General News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has supported unpaid Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) workers in his constituency to enable them celebrate the Christmas occasion.



He gave them cash, bags of rice, cooking oil and canned fish.



“As is the essence of Christmas, I reached out to all 97 NABCO staff in my beloved constituency who have not been paid since September.



“They all received modest provisions including bags of rice, oil and canned fish. In addition, each one of them had a direct cash transfer,” he said in a tweet on Saturday December 25.



It is recalled that in his Christmas message to Ghanaians, President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged all persons who are in the position to offer help to the less privileged in the society to do so during the festive occasion.



“And please, in the name of Christian charity, remember to help those who are less fortunate in this festive season,” Mr Akufo-Addo said.



