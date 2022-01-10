Ablakwa establishes ambulance service fund for constituents

Politics of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has established an Ambulance Service Fund for the North Tongu constituency.



This followed a cash donation he made to the management of the North Tongu Office of the National Ambulance Service to create the fund.



The lawmaker for the constituency said the fund would cater to vulnerable patients who cannot afford the cost of their referral outside the Volta Region.



According to the management of the Ambulance Service, the national policy is to charge patients for fuel once they have been referred to a medical facility outside a region.



In the case of North Tongu, each patient is expected to pay GHS385.00.



Mr Ablakwa noted that the North Tongu Ambulance Service Fund would operate as a revolving fund which the MP’s office shall constantly replenish with anticipated support from other kind-hearted persons and organizations.



“We are determined to ensure that no beloved constituent ever loses his/her life merely because they couldn’t afford the cost of fuel demanded by an ambulance service provider,” Mr Ablakwa said.