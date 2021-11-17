Ablakwa credits Dzifa Attivor with KIA Terminal 3

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has eulogized the late former Minister of Transport, Dzifa Aku Attivor.



Madam Attivor died in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16 after a short illness, family sources said.



She was first appointed into public office by the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills as a Deputy Minister of Transport in his government.



She was promoted to be the substantive minister after former president John Dramani Mahama took the reins in 2012.



She held this position until 2015 when she resigned due to the infamous bus branding saga.



In a tweet, Mr Ablakwa said “You were passionate about national transformation and contributed your quota with hard work and infectious zeal as epitomized by Ghana’s multiple-award-winning Terminal 3.



“Your dedication to the NDC and the Volta Region was most remarkable. Rest in Glory Mama Dzifa Attivor,” Mr Ablakwa said in a tweet.