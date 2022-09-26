Ablakwa confers with 111-year-old constituent

General News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has celebrated a senior citizen in his constituency.



The MP disclosed having hanged out with 111-year-old Madam Mabel Adjo Nyagah, believed to he the oldest constituent.



In a post on his verified social media pages, Ablakwa shared photos of his time with Madam Nyagah stressing that it was a "blessing hanging out with her and tapping rare wisdom."



He captioned the posts as follows: "Today I paid a special visit to Grandma Mabel Adjo Nyagah, aged 111 years.



"She lives in the holy village of Aveyime in my beloved constituency, and is believed to be my oldest constituent. It’s been a blessing hanging out with her and tapping rare wisdom.







Education Minister visits his primary 1 teacher



In July this year, MP for Bosomtwe and Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, also revealed meeting a senior citizen but i his case, it was his 96-year-old primary 1 teacher.



“I visited and honoured Ms Clara Oppong at her residence in Jachie. 96-year-old Ms. Clara was my primary 1 teacher at Jachie Anglican Primary School. In addition to her commitment to teaching, her kind words and motivation built a solid foundation for me,” he said in a social media post accompanied by pictures of his visit.



