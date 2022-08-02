Ablakwa commends government for SIM card re-registration extension

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has commended the government for extending the deadline for the sim card re-registration exercise.



He called on the government to immediately take measures to resolve the challenges surrounding the re-registration of SIM cards due to the inability of some Ghanaians to acquire the Ghana Card.



In a tweet following the extension, Mr. Ablakwa said: “I commend government for extending the deadline for the sim card re-registration exercise."



The North Tongu MP wants government to cease the period of extension for the deadline of the re-registration of SIM cards to resolve the challenges.



“It’s now time to immediately fix the avoidable bottlenecks with Ghana Card issuance and the needless ID rigidity.”



With adequate consultation, it’s possible to end the stress and chaos.



The ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise which was billed to end today, Sunday, 31 July 2022, has been extended to 30 September 2022.



The second deadline extension was announced by the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, at a press briefing on Sunday.



“The programme will be extended to 30 September to end the anniversary of its commencement, which will give us a full year,” she told journalists.



“Any SIM that has not been registered by end of August will be barred from receiving services,” she warned.