Ablakwa calls for 'Ghana Rescue Plan' amid economic downturn

Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has decried the excessive partisanship that has become part of the national conversation.



According to him, the prevailing economic situation makes it imperative for a policy devoid of party colorization to be implemented for the benefit of the country.



He said the challenging times call for nationalism, consensus, partnership, mutual respect and sincere consultations amongst politicians to find a panacea.



He however wondered if the current crop of politicians will come together to formulate a “Ghana Rescue Plan”.



“How I wish we could come together in this time of economic crisis and collectively formulate a GHANA RESCUE PLAN.



“Not an NPP/Akufo-Addo agenda or NDC/Mahama agenda. Not the numbers game in Parliament either nor if Deputy Speakers should be voting, and definitely not relying on the judiciary to reduce the number of MPs on the side of our opponents so one party can gain an advantage to force down narrow partisan policies.



“If ever nationalism, consensus, partnership, mutual respect and sincere consultations were needed to move our dear country forward, it is now.



“The question, however is: can we as current crop of Ghanaian leaders find the humility, maturity, selflessness, trust for each other and genuine love for country to urgently put together that GHANA RESCUE PLAN?,” Mr. Ablakwa posted on his Facebook timeline.



The economy in recent times has witnessed a downward spiral.



Many economists have cited the depreciating Cedi, increase in fuel prices and general cost of living as pointers to this claim.



Some analysts have asked the government to seek an IMF bailout. However, government has shot down the proposal whiles banking its hopes on the E-levy.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over the weekend held a crunch meeting with key members of his government to find a way out of the current crisis.



Whiles government is yet to announce the outcome, Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has hinted that all government flagship programmes are up for review.